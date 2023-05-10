Woman in custody in connection with Chicago baseball bat attacks

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago police have arrested a woman in connection with six baseball bat attacks since Saturday.

In the latest incident, two women were attacked with a bat Tuesday morning in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood in an assault captured on video.

Video obtained by NewsNation affiliate WGN News shows a woman swinging what appears to be a metal bat multiple times, striking another woman as she held onto a nearby stroller. When the woman lets go of the stroller, she is attacked again by the offender.

According to police, the attacker was driving a white sedan on Mozart. She exited the vehicle, approached the two women and began striking them with the baseball bat.

The woman then got into her car and fled the area, police added.

Police did not say what led to the attack. Both victims refused medical attention.

In an update, Chicago police said a similar incident occurred in the 3000 block of W. Bel Plaine and the 3000 block of W. Cullom around noon, involving the same offender. According to police, two women were struck with bats in the 3000 block of W. Bel Plaine. Another woman was struck in the 3000 block of W. Cullom and drove herself to Illinois Masonic Hospital for medical aid.

At this time, no word yet on any possible criminal charges.