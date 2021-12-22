(NewsNation Now) — Three days from Christmas, Amazon workers at two of the company’s distribution centers in the Chicago area walked off the job Wednesday.

Dozens of employees walked off the job in protest, demanding more money and better working conditions from the online shopping giant.

The situation couldn’t come at a worse time for many Amazon customers still expecting packages, but it’s the perfect storm for Amazon workers.

Amazonians United Chicagoland, an organization representing local Amazon warehouse workers, is calling this protest the first-ever multi-site work stoppage in the U.S. for Amazon.

The workers say they delivered a petition to Amazon management asking for increased staff and a bump in pay for all employees at both facilities.

“I submitted a petition two weeks ago to Amazon, just requesting a $3 raise, which is the same amount of money, the other Amazon facilities are making,” Amazon worker Shanene said. “We are here at a mega cycle … we’re just asking for fair … pay and just … better working conditions; you know, just … respect.“

Ted Miin, a member of Amazonians United Chicagoland, said in part, “Amazon has broken multiple promises for pay and bonuses, while inconsistently giving raises at different delivery stations where we do the same work.

“Amazon management continually cuts staff to key warehouse roles that result in unsafe working conditions for those of us who are forced to move too fast, overstrain our bodies, and walk over packages,” Miin said. “We demand to be paid fairly for the heavy work that we do during overnight 10-hour megacycle shifts through this ongoing pandemic.”

Amazon didn’t directly respond to the petition publicly but issued a statement reading, in part, “We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so. We are proud to offer employees leading pay, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to grow with our company.”

In April, Amazon squashed efforts by workers at an Alabama warehouse to form the first union in the online retail giant’s history.

Last month, U.S. labor board officials ordered a new vote after a review found Amazon improperly pressured warehouse staff to vote against joining a union.

Package deliveries in the area could come to a screeching halt, and there is no word on when workers will return back on the job.