Hero makes wrong turn, saves family from raging house fire

(NewsNation) — Brendon Birt is being hailed as a hero for helping save a family from their burning home when he accidentally came upon it after making a wrong turn.

Birt made a wrong turn, ending up on a road that led him right to the Lehman family’s burning house.

Three children were inside, sound asleep and under the care of their older brother while their mom handled a family emergency in Montana.

The fire alarms in the house failed to go off. None of the kids knew their house was engulfed in flames.

Birt jumped into action. He pounded on the sides of the house. He banged on the windows, doing anything he could to wake that family up.

The commotion alerted the family to the dire situation they were in.

All three of the younger children ran outside, their older brother following behind soon after. All four of them escaped completely unharmed.

“I decided to act real quick, because I knew how bad is bad to get,” Birt said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime. “I just I had to assume that people were in there.”

Birt’s heroic actions were captured on the Ring doorbell video, you can see the Lehman family’s home turn into an inferno.

“I just did what I had to do,” Birt said. “Luckily it turned out to be the way it was supposed to be.”

The Lehmans say Birt is family now.

“He has been in contact with my children every day,” Tender Lehman said. “And I know that it’s a healing process for him just as much as it is for my kids.”

