Zachariah Anderson on trial for killing ex-girlfriend’s love interest

KENOSHA, Wis. (NewsNation) — A Wisconsin man is currently on trial for killing his ex-girlfriend’s love interest, who he allegedly beat to death before hiding his remains.

Zachariah Anderson, 42, is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., 40, with blunt force in May of 2020. Prosecutors allege Anderson killed him because he was “deeply upset that Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children,” Kenosha News reported. Gutierrez’s body has never been found.

Anderson faces numerous criminal charges including first-degree intentional homicide, which means life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and stalking.

In its fourth week, Kenosha County jurors began deliberations Tuesday.

During closing arguments, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said, “It is betrayed by that speck of blood of Rosalio Gutierrez, betrayed by the electronics, and it’s betrayed by the defendant’s own lies.”

Kenosha News reported defense attorney Nicole Muller argued throughout the trial that police failed to look at other possible suspects and prematurely focused on Anderson.

Anderson remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.