Military tensions escalate between US and China, Russia

(NewsNation Now) — Senior Chinese diplomats are lashing out against the U.S. naval presence in the South China sea. They are warning of a potential misfire in the disputed waters that could heighten tension in the increasingly volatile region.

The U.S. military is testing Israel’s Iron Dome defense system in Guam as it eyes possible threats from China. The system has been used to intercept more than 1,500 missiles fired from the Gaza strip.

This comes as Russian leaders moved more of their military troops and tanks closer to the Ukraine border last week. The move is raising concerns about a potential invasion in support of rebellious factions in Ukraine sympathetic to Moscow.

CIA Director William Burns recently discussed U.S concerns with top advisers of President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has publicly downplayed the idea that Russia is building up its military presence near the border beyond normal levels.

Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit next week.

Xi skipped last week’s summits in Eurpoe as he prepared for a Communist Party Central Committee meeting this week — paving the way for his third term as China’s leader.

The exact date of the virtual summit is still being negotiated. The meeting comes against a backdrop of increased barriers between many of the countries, as nations have imposed pandemic border restrictions and as geopolitical tensions have risen.