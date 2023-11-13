3D exhibit helps blind veterans experience war history

  • Museums can be difficult for visually impaired people to navigate
  • A new exhibit is designed to let these people experience 3D photographs
  • The exhibit is going around the United States

,

Updated:

(NewsNation) — Many of America’s veterans have difficulties visiting museum exhibits because they are blind or visually impaired.

That’s a problem former war photographer John Olson wanted to address when he teamed up with the company Tactile Images to create a traveling exhibit titled “Tet and the Battle of Hue.”

It uses 10 different 3D images created from his 1968 photographs of U.S. Marines in Vietnam.

The photographs have touch-activated sensors that provide audio interviews with the Marines documented in each photo.

The Chicago Lighthouse, which serves disabled veterans, recently took a group of veterans to the exhibit.

“We are well-rounded. We want to provide opportunities for Veterans. Not only work opportunities, but life opportunities. Some of our Veterans were part of the Vietnam War, the Iraqi conflict – they want to learn more about it – they may not have seen the whole picture being in one division of the armed services,” said the group’s CEO, Janet Szlyk.

“It gives me goosebumps because I think this is something that the whole world should see,” said one veteran who visited the exhibit.

Military

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation