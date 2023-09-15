Military lab works to ID generations of missing service members

(NewsNation) — Scientists are using a series of DNA tests to identify the remains of missing service members and bring closure to generations of families.

More than 81,000 Americans are missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts, according to the U.S. Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency.

Positive identifications made in part through the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory help fill in those blanks and offer relatives a chance to lay their loved ones to rest.

As the only Department of Defense DNA lab responsible for testing the remains of those reported prisoners of war or missing in action, it works to identify remains dating as far back as World War II.

The team uses an expanding in-house database that allows workers to compare DNA samples against those of potential ancestors or surviving relatives and help make positive identifications.

Active duty, reserve and National Guard service members have been submitting their own DNA samples since 1992, but that wasn’t always the case. When a direct match isn’t available, the lab searches through generations.

“In Vietnam, one of the references that made an identification was a great, great, great, great, great grand-niece — you’re talking seven or eight generations out,” said Timothy McMahon, the director of DNA operations at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

The lab receives and processes about 800 bones on a rolling basis each month and about 2,500 family references annually. If there’s no DNA sample to compare a set of remains against, a service casualty officer uses clues like the person’s location at the time of death to help track down surviving family and collect new samples, McMahon said.

It’s a technical process that rarely mimics the DNA testing seen on TV.

The remains the lab works with can be decades old and degraded to some degree, making it harder to pinpoint a DNA profile. Instead, it uses the sample size and quality at hand to piece together a larger picture. Depending on the condition of the sample, the process from start to finish can take about 55 days.

“It sounds like a lot, but we have to do everything in duplicate because the samples are highly damaged,” McMahon said. “We want to make sure we’re getting the authentic sequence and not a modern contaminant.”

The team relies on three different DNA tests — one that links to a person’s paternal lineage (Y-DNA), one to their maternal lineage (mtDNA) and another (auDNA) that can show both.

They are pieces of a puzzle that fit together to create a larger picture and hopefully lead to a positive identification.

“We are doing a solid mission that now around the world other countries are following,” McMahon said.

In the end, the department contacts service members’ next of kin, and the soldiers are properly laid to rest at a full military burial.

“It’s great when we can bring that closure,” McMahon said.