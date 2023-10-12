Air Force general may face court-martial for alleged sex assault

The Department of the Air Force seal hangs on the wall February 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington,DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A two-star Air Force general who was relieved of duty from his post in May could face a court-martial over allegations of sexual assault, dereliction of duty and adultery.

Maj. Gen. Phillip A. Stewart will have an Article 32 hearing — similar to a grand jury proceeding — Oct. 24, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause he violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice and should be tried by court-martial.

The four charges were preferred Sept. 21 against Stewart, who was serving as commander of the 19th Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, the Air Education and Training Command said in a news release.

“Due to the impending charges, Stewart is currently serving in a limited capacity at an alternate duty location at JBSA-Randolph,” the release states.

Military.com reports that Stewart is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma around April 13 and April 14, according to a redacted charge sheet obtained by the news outlet.

During that same trip, Stewart allegedly violated Air Force policy when he piloted an unmanned aircraft less than 12 hours after drinking alcohol, Air Force Times reports.

He also faces charges that he engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer when he invited someone to “spend the night alone with him in his private hotel room” while on official travel in March and had sex with someone other than his spouse in April, Military.com reports.

If the case goes to trial, Stewart faces a minimum sentence of dismissal or dishonorable discharge, or up to 66 years in confinement, Air Force Times notes.