Air Force partners with Qylur AI to monitor self-running systems

(NewsNation) — In an effort to improve the coordination and performance of complex systems, the U.S. Air Force has partnered with tech contractor Qylur Intelligent Systems for an AI-based “Collaborative Autonomous System,” according to a report by VentureBeat.

Qylur’s system will help the Air Force maintain the data layer and performance of self-running systems over time, the report said.

AI has become a critical force multiplier for self-governing functions, especially in helping military agencies detect objects and determine action paths. Qylur’s AI systems will provide more accurate and trustworthy autonomy, and is key to consistent effective and low-cost operations, according to Qylur’s website.

“This is a core technology that we’re putting inside our own systems,” Qylur CEO Lisa Dolev told VentureBeat. “We’re working to go into this world of defense and be helpful as we can to win any advantage for our country.”

As AI grows in popularity across the globe, the Pentagon has been looking for ways to keep up with the rapidly advancing aspects of the technology. The U.S. military is looking to utilize AI to enhance the nation’s defense strategy, but ensuring human control of AI is the Pentagon’s number one goal.

Qylur’s “Social Network of Intelligent Machines (SNIM)” AI works almost as a safeguard for making sure systems stay in place and to monitor the technology to make sure it doesn’t go haywire.