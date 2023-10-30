Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to 42

The Department of the Air Force seal hangs on the wall February 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington,DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Air Force and Space Force have become the two latest branches of the military to raise the maximum enlistment age for recruits in light of recruiting struggles.

Both branches now have a maximum enlistment age of 42, raised from 39. Previously, the Air Force upped the maximum age to 39 from 27. With a retirement age of 62, older recruits will still be able to serve a full 20 years before retirement.

The move comes as all military branches have struggled to recruit potential service members. In a bid to attract younger Americans to join, the military has modified requirements around policies for tattoos and marijuana use and launched programs to prepare recruits who aren’t ready for boot camp.

The Air Force and Space Force aren’t the only branches to have raised the enlistment age or allow those in their 40s to sign up. In 2022, the Coast Guard raised the maximum enlistment age to 42 as well, and the Navy upped its limit to 41 that same year.

The Army, meanwhile, has an age cutoff of 39, though waivers can be granted for recruits up to 45 years old. The Marine Corps is the youngest of all the branches, with a maximum enlistment age of 28.

Between 2007 and 2016, the Army also raised the maximum age to 42 due to a demand for troops to serve in Iraq. Studies have shown older recruits have higher levels of education and qualification scores than younger ones.