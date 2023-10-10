Air Force sees surge in laser pointer incidents

FILE: In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a C-5M Super Galaxy, carrying critical medical supplies, takes off Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., for a non-stop flight to India. The United States is donating medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation consisted of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N-95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits. (Cameron Otte/U.S. Air Force via AP)

(NewsNation) — Investigators who protect the Air Force reported Tuesday they are seeing a surge in incidents involving laser pointers, which can pose significant threats to aircraft.

The Office of Special Investigations (OSI) said while the beams seem harmless, they can disrupt flight operations and create challenges for pilots. According to OSI officials, the effect of a laser beam on pilots is similar to a camera flash in a pitch-black car at night and can result in disorientation or temporary blindness.

“These are not harmless pranks. There’s a risk of causing permanent visual impairment. From the public’s standpoint, misusing lasers can severely impact a person’s ability to see and function,” said an OSI Center official.

OSI said it refers to these events as “lazing incidents” and warned they are felonies.

Someone pointing a laser beam at planes may face fines of up to $250,000 and a prison sentence of up to five years. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also has the authority to impose civil penalties, with fines potentially escalating to $11,000 per violation and more than $30,000 for multiple incidents.

According to the FAA, the U.S. saw a 41% spike in aircraft laser strikes in 2021 compared to 2020. Almost 9,500 laser strikes were reported to the FAA last year alone. There have been 244 people hurt in lazing incidents since 2010.

Anyone who witnesses someone directing a laser toward an aircraft is urged to call local law enforcement or report the incident to laserreports@faa.gov.