Air Force suspends leaders of alleged Pentagon leaker’s unit

FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.

(NewsNation) — Two leaders in the unit where suspected leaker Jack Teixeira served have been suspended, according to media reports.

The commander of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron, part of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, as well as a detachment commander, were suspended, according to an Air Force statement as reported by CNN.

Teixeira faces charges under the Espionage Act and is accused of leaking classified information about the war in Ukraine, among other intelligence matters. Prosecutors are seeking to have Teixeira detained while he awaits trial, arguing he still poses a risk to national security.

The suspensions of the commanders were made “pending further investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of classified information,” the Air Force said, as reported NBC News.

“This means that both the squadron’s state Air National Guard operational commander and current federal orders administrative commander have been suspended pending completion of the Department of the Air Force Inspector General Investigation,” a spokeswoman said in the statement. “Also, the Department of Air Force has temporarily removed these individuals’ access to classified systems and information.”

The Air Force previously removed the intelligence mission from the unit. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told senators last week he has directed the service’s inspector general to investigate the 102nd Intelligence Wing to look at “anything associated with this leak that could have gone wrong.”

Last week, lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee pressed Air Force leaders as to what happened and why there was such a blind spot within the military.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown said that while the organization does have protections in place to shield classified information, “obviously, in this case, this process fell apart.”

