Army considers big cuts to Special Ops forces

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The U.S. Army may scale back its Special Operations forces, including Green Berets, in favor of more conventional military operations, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal and Military.com report a 10% cut in Special Forces personnel. The move, which would impact about 3,000 troops, is being made to “enable the Army to rebalance toward the large conventional ground forces needed in a potential fight in Asia,” according to the Journal.

With America’s evacuation from Afghanistan and scaled-back counter-terrorism operations in the Middle East, the Army may see an opportunity to boost lagging enlistment numbers among the rank and file.

Military.com reports the Pentagon is investing in other capabilities, namely cyberwarfare and long-range missiles.

Last year, the Army fell 15,000 short of its enlistment goal of 60,000 while competing with higher-paying companies in a tight job market and trying to overcome two years of the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down access to schools and public events. In the fiscal year, the Army brought in a bit more than 50,000 recruits, falling short of the publicly stated “stretch goal” of 65,000, according to The Associated Press.

The Navy and the Air Force also fell short of their recruitment goals for the fiscal year, but leaders said both did better than predictions earlier this year.

The Marine Corps and the tiny Space Force have said they would meet their enlistment targets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.