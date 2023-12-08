Army-Navy game heads to New England for first time in 124 years

FILE – Navy fullback Chance Warren (0) runs against Army during the second half of an NCAA college football game Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Army and Navy will line up their triple-option offenses on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the home of the New England Patriots for a day full of pageantry, tradition and a deeply rooted respect that comes with one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NewsNation) — Gillette Stadium underwent a makeover, featuring Army tanks and helicopters — a welcome addition for fans ahead of the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday.

It’s a change of scenery, marking the first time in 124 years that the premiere American sports rivalry will debut at the birthplace of the American Revolution.

U.S. Military Academy West Point cadets and U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen will face off for bragging rights and the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, which is awarded to the service academy with the best record in their head-to-head games.

“Just to see what Army-Navy means to a country, just to have the kids to understand that and experience it is something that doesn’t happen that often and just appreciate what the military service do for us, obviously as a country, but locally as well,” said Matt Johnson, who attended the Army-Navy Fan Fest.

The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) plans to honor military personnel nationwide, including unveiling a 324-pound tea bag, paying homage to the Army-Navy rivalry’s 124th installment, and Boston’s 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

“Amazing, because he put his life on the line for us, and it’s great that he’s here with us,” said Damien Duarte, paying homage to his grandfather, retired Army veteran Seven Miles.

Miles, who served for 21 years, was on the verge of tears as the game holds significance for him.

“It’s nice to hear people walk around, they don’t like the military, but they don’t get it. If it wasn’t for people like me, you’d have a problem,” he said.

Army’s gold uniform will feature patches and helmet decals to honor the “Dogface Soldiers” of the 3rd Infantry Division. During the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom, the 3rd Infantry mounted the longest and most rapid armored advance since World War II.

The Navy will honor the U.S. Submarine Force, its families and supporting personnel. As a nod to its nickname, “The Silent Service,” the uniforms will be a dark navy blue with white letters in a font designed to convey the markings on a submarine’s hull.

A fan fest at Gillette Stadium from Thursday through Saturday will allow fans to see demonstrations and military equipment. Saturday’s 3 p.m. game will be preceded by the traditional March On of the Brigade of Midshipmen, followed by the Corps of Cadets.