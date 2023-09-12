China attempting to recruit service members, Air Force warns

The Department of the Air Force seal hangs on the wall February 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington,DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — China is attempting to exploit U.S. service members in an effort to gain intelligence, according to a memo from a top Air Force official.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the memo from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “C.Q.” Brown, which warned airmen to be way of offers of contracts from foreign nationals.

Brown stated China was seeking to exploit service members and gain the specialized knowledge they’ve accumulated during training and service. The recruitment efforts typically come in the form of job offers or contracts that don’t appear to have any connection to the Chinese military at first.

Air Force service members with different specialties have been targeted, including pilots and those who work on aerospace equipment.

In a press release, the Air Force said multiple service members have been targets for recruitment by the People’s Liberation Army.

The Air Force is also working to exclude partnerships with companies connected to the PLA and to make sure those companies with connections to the PLA will not be able to work as subcontractors.