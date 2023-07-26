Coast Guard may not be prepared for emergencies, report finds

US Coast Guard crews work on a vessel at the US Coast Guard Base Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 22, 2023. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A new study shows the U.S. Coast Guard may not be adequately prepared to handle a disaster.

While responding to national disasters is part of the Coast Guard‘s role in the military, a new report from the Government Accountability Office found the agency has unclear policies when it comes to disaster preparedness.

Specifically, agency policies on maintaining food and water supplies for personnel in the event of a natural or man-made disaster were unclear, leaving many field units without adequate supplies. Policies on obtaining food and water for emergency supplies were also unclear, the report found.

Without clear policies, field units also failed to document the food and water needs they would face in an emergency. Without clear, documented assessment of needs, field units could be unprepared in an emergency situation.

The GAO recommended the Coast Guard update policies on emergency supplies, including developing clear policies on assessing and documenting needs and procuring supplies. The report noted the need would be particularly urgent for those units likely to face sudden, unanticipated weather events, such as tornadoes or earthquakes, or those in remote areas where obtaining supplies would be more difficult.

The study was conducted as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023.