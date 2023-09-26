‘It hurts’: Coast Guard paychecks halt if government shuts down

(NewsNation) — As a possible government shutdown nears, U.S. Coast Guard families are preparing to go without an income.

Congress has until the end of the week to agree on a federal funding deal in order to avoid a government shutdown. A government shutdown would prevent Coast Guard members from getting paid.

During the 2019 government shutdown, Coast Guard members went 34 days without paychecks, impacting day-to-day life for their families. The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military that doesn’t get paid during a government shutdown because it is a part of the Department of Homeland Security, while the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines are operated under the Department of Defense.

Jessica Manfre, whose husband is a U.S. Coast Guard master chief, said most of America doesn’t realize that over 80% of military families don’t live in government housing.

“Mortgages aren’t paid, their bill for child care is not paid,” Manfre explained.

Because of this, the loss of steady income creates financial strain on these families.

Most Americans don’t have three months’ worth of salary saved to account for any sort of income disruption, Manfre said. Without the paychecks, mortgages may not be paid, basic utility bills could be overdue and a simple family pizza night becomes a luxury, she said.

Yet, Coast Guard members continue to work; they continue to serve. Manfre said that is the hardest part.

The first government shutdown Manfre experienced in 2013, she wasn’t working. But now, she’s a full-time therapist, which helps her family maintain some stability amid government shutdowns.

However, as a mental health professional, Manfre said she couldn’t help but raise awareness that this could impact suicide rates.

A Blue Star Families survey found that financial stressors are at the top of military families’ minds. Preventing members from receiving a paycheck could have devastating implications, Manfre said.

“This is impacting us on a very real level, it is a little frustrating to know that they are still going to draw a paycheck while the rest of us suffer or try and scramble to work with nonprofits,” Manfre said.