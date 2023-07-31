Country music star Craig Morgan re-enlists in Army at 59

Students enlisted in the new Army prep course work together in barracks at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The new course is an an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

(NewsNation) — Country music star Craig Morgan served his country for more than 17 years before stepping away from the military.

But at 59 years old, Morgan decided to re-enlist in light of the Army’s falling recruiting numbers.

Morgan was sworn into the Army Reserve as a warrant officer in front of a crowd of concertgoers at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, Saturday night.

“I feel like an 18-year-old kid, I can tell you,” Morgan told NBC News before the ceremony. “I’m excited, nervous. But humbled. I’m humbled for the opportunity.”

The musician’s path to re-enlistment was not a straightforward one though. At 58, Morgan was just a few years away from the military’s mandatory retirement age of 62, according to Stars and Stripes.

That is when Morgan’s friend, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, stepped in. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, she worked with the Defense Department and the Army to allow Morgan to re-enlist.

“I realized that there’s so much that I’ve missed — the friends, the feeling of the sense of accomplishment,” Morgan said in a video explaining his decision. “I realized that I’ve missed it so much and I truly believe that I still have more to give.”