Defense Department inconsistent treating sexual assault: Report

FILE – The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims’ commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(NewsNation) — A new report found Defense Department medical facilities did not consistently prioritize the treatment of sexual assault victims.

The report comes from the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, raising concerns about how DoD facilities prioritize and treat sexual assault victims.

Concerns include inconsistent triage levels for sexual assault victims as well as inconsistency in offers of a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) and letting victims know about support services.

In fiscal year 2021, the DoD received 8,866 reports of sexual assault — 7,916 from service members, 935 from civilians, contractors and foreign nationals and 15 where the victim’s status was not known.

Guidelines for DoD facilities state sexual assault victims should be a priority and should be offered a SAFE performed by a certified health care professional who is trained in sexual assault examinations. However, there are exceptions, and emergency departments are not required to offer a SAFE to those assaulted by a spouse or intimate partner or to military dependants under 18 who are assaulted.

The report found there were inconsistent triage levels for victims, even though guidelines state sexual assault cases should be considered to be in the category of life-threatening illness.

A lack of documentation made it difficult to determine if victims were offered a SAFE or referred to victim services, making the office unable to determine if they received adequate care.

Recommendations from the report included a study regarding triage levels for assault victims and new guidance that assigns a specific or minimum level of triage for victims.