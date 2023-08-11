Defense Department launches AI task force

The Pentagon in Washington, DC, on Mya 10, 2023, in an aerial view. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Department of Defense has announced the creation of an AI task force to work on developing artificial intelligence in a responsible and strategic way.

Military experts have warned of the risks of AI weaponization, with some comparing the technology to the development of the atomic bomb. As the field has undergone rapid evolution, there are few regulations or guidelines on how AI can be developed or used.

While most of the concern about AI has focused on the risks of misinformation, some scientists have gone as far as to say AI raises the risk of human extinction.

Lawmakers have worried about the U.S. being outpaced by other countries, especially China, in a race to develop AI that can aid in military operations.

In hearings on the subject, experts stressed the need for ethically and responsibly developing AI while also competing with foreign adversaries.

Previously, the Pentagon has stressed that maintaining human control over AI is a priorty.