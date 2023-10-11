Defense Department, troops settle $1.8M COVID vaccine mandate lawsuit

(NewsNation) — Two lawsuits filed by service members challenging the Defense Department’s now-defunct COVID-19 vaccine mandate have ended in a settlement, according to an agreement filed Tuesday in a Florida federal court which has been cited by multiple reports.

A Florida U.S. District Court judge awarded the nearly $2 million last week to the firm representing the plaintiffs, Liberty Counsel.

According to Military.com, a judge awarded the firm representing Navy SEALs $1.8 million to cover legal fees.

Last February, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth rescinded all policies associated with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

“I am proud of the efforts the Department of the Army has taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wormuth said. “We will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all personnel to ensure readiness, facilitate mission accomplishment and protect the force.”

The Department of Defense gives out roughly 17 vaccines to new soldiers.