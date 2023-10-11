Defense Department, troops settle $1.8M COVID vaccine mandate lawsuit

  • The military’s mandate was rescinded in February 2023
  • The $1.8M settlement will go towards legal fees incurred by the SEALs
  • The Department of Defense gives out roughly 17 vaccines to new soldiers

Updated:

(NewsNation) — Two lawsuits filed by service members challenging the Defense Department’s now-defunct COVID-19 vaccine mandate have ended in a settlement, according to an agreement filed Tuesday in a Florida federal court which has been cited by multiple reports.

A Florida U.S. District Court judge awarded the nearly $2 million last week to the firm representing the plaintiffs, Liberty Counsel.

Best deals of Prime Big Deal Days


Top Apple products on sale for Prime Day

Dyson: Top models discounted

Vitamix offers deals on their best blenders

Top iRobot deals for Prime Day


BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

According to Military.com, a judge awarded the firm representing Navy SEALs $1.8 million to cover legal fees.

Last February, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth rescinded all policies associated with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

“I am proud of the efforts the Department of the Army has taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wormuth said. “We will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all personnel to ensure readiness, facilitate mission accomplishment and protect the force.”

The Department of Defense gives out roughly 17 vaccines to new soldiers.

Military

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation

Join the email newsletter that keeps you in the know, and download the NewsNation apps on your television and your phone to make sure you don’t miss any of the news for all America.