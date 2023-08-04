Defense department unveils cyber workforce strategy

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday revealed a plan to implement what it calls the Cyber Workforce Strategy, first announced in February.

In execution, those goals will translate to the creation of a Cyber Workforce Development Fund, the introduction of remote work flexibilities, and partnerships with the academic community, according to the DoD.

The defense department’s cyber workforce helps protect against threats like cyber-attacks, according to a news release.

The plan announced Thursday outlines continuous capability assessments, the establishment of a talent management program, facilitating a cultural shift to make work more efficient, and fostering more collaborations and partnerships.

“The threats to our nation don’t sleep,” said Mark Gorak, the principal director for resources and analysis for the department’s chief information officer. “They are watching our every move. Imminent cyberattacks are just around the corner. And the calling to defend and protect our nation, today’s digital battlefield, is more important now than ever before.”