Democrats renew push for expanded infertility coverage for vets

(NewsNation) — Democratic lawmakers are renewing their push to expand infertility coverage for America’s veterans.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Conn., reintroduced the Veteran Families Health Services Act of 2023 this week.

The aim of the bill is to change the current Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs policy around fertility coverage for some individuals.

For instance, current policy does not cover treatment for unmarried or same-sex couples. The bill would change that by covering treatment and counseling “without regard to the sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or marital status of the covered member of the Armed Forces.”

“Service members and veterans have sacrificed so much for our country — but they shouldn’t have to sacrifice their ability to start a family,” Murray said in a statement.

“We must do everything we can to make sure our veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned, and that includes helping them fulfill their dreams of having a family,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who is also backing the bill.