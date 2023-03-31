Family mourns soldier killed in training accident

(NewsNation) — One of the nine soldiers killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash has been identified and an Army team has been deployed to investigate the cause of the accident.

Nine service members died after two Black Hawk helicopters collided late Wednesday night. The soldiers were coming from Fort Campbell in Kentucky and the crash happened in a field in the southwestern part of the state.

An Army air safety team arrived overnight to examine the crash scene, roughly 40 miles away from the base. The team is investigating what could have caused the two helicopters to collide during what the Army has called a “routine training exercise.”

One of the soldiers killed has been identified as Caleb Gore. His father, Tim Gore, of Wayne County, North Carolina, confirmed his son was a victim and told reporters the soldier was a father-to-be.

A friend of the Gore family spoke to the NewsNation affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“This young man was so full of life, vibrant, had such a presence about him … now not here anymore. The loss is a great loss, a big hole in their life,” Travis Moore said.

The Black Hawk collision happened during a nighttime training exercise just north of the Tennessee state line. Army officials said the soldiers were using night vision goggles during the mission and flying in formation.

A witness described the crash as being like fireworks going off in the sky.

The weather was good, with no rain and low winds, leaving many questions about what could have led to the crash.