Injured female vets feel more isolated, lonely than male peers

(NewsNation) — Wounded women veterans feel more isolated and lonely than their male peers, according to new research from the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).

About 80% of women veterans surveyed said they lack companionship and feel left out, almost 10 percentage points higher than male respondents. Overall, 73% of wounded female veterans are considered lonely, compared to 65% of male veterans.

Those findings come from the WWP’s 2023 “Women Warriors” report, which compiled survey responses from more than 13,300 men and over 5,100 women. Researchers also conducted a series of focus groups in order to better understand the unique challenges injured women veterans face.

Among the veterans surveyed, women were more likely than men to report moderate to severe symptoms of PTSD, anxiety and depression. They also faced higher unemployment (10%) than injured male veterans (6.3%).

Although women are the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population, men still make up the vast majority of U.S. veterans. That difference can make it harder for women veterans to feel socially connected to their peers.

“A main topic shared by Wounded Warrior Project women warriors was the lack of outreach or community for women veterans, with some sharing they had been the only woman or the youngest person in attendance at local veteran events,” the report said.

Injured female veterans were also less likely than men to view their time in the military positively, 66% said so versus 82% of men surveyed.

Nearly 45% of women said they experienced some form of military sexual trauma, compared to just 3% of male veterans surveyed.