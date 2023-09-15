Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee’s high winds and brutal rains approach
Top Stories
Hurricane Lee now threatens New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
70% chance of ‘strong’ El Niño: How long will it last?
Video Icon
Video
Heavy surf pounds Bermuda as Hurricane Lee continues to churn
Video Icon
Video
Hurricane Lee turns north for New England, sends heavy surf to Bermuda
Video Icon
Video
Florida’s new immigration policy impacts Idalia recovery efforts
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
‘You wonder if you’re alive or dead:’ Former POW recalls experience
Sept. 15 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Capt. Charlie Plumb was shot down over enemy territory, captured, tortured
"I prayed a lot, that's for sure," Plumb told NewsNation
Cassie Buchman
Updated:
Sep 15, 2023 / 09:08 AM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Bryan Kohberger’s family hasn’t visited him in jail: Source
Video Icon
Video
Auto workers begin strike at Big Three assembly plants
Video Icon
Video
What's the difference between Coke Zero and Diet Coke?
Ufologist displays ‘alien corpses’ during Mexico’s UFO hearings
Video Icon
Video
Woman loses body part inside hotel room
Missing for 15 years, Barbara Blount’s family still wants answers
Video Icon
Video