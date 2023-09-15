‘You wonder if you’re alive or dead:’ Former POW recalls experience

  • Sept. 15 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day
  • Capt. Charlie Plumb was shot down over enemy territory, captured, tortured
  • "I prayed a lot, that's for sure," Plumb told NewsNation

Military

