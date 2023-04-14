Full complaint: Charges in Pentagon document leak

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass.

(NewsNation) —The 21-year-old man arrested in connection with leaked Pentagon documents first began sharing the classified information on a Discord server where people talked about politics and war, court records show.

An FBI complaint against National Guard member Jack Teixeira describes the investigation that began after dozens of images of classified documents were posted online.

Several of the documents, some of which were marked “top secret,’ divulged government information that was used to inform senior military and civilian government officials during briefings at the Pentagon.

Investigators learned during interviews that the information first surfaced as paragraphs of text on a server where people talked about wars and geopolitical affairs.

Images of the documents later started appearing online in January.

One of the documents described the status of the Russia-Ukraine war, including troop movement. Investigators say they traced the account back to Teixeira.

Teixeira is charged with unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials. He was arraigned Friday. A detention hearing is expected to take place Wednesday.

Read the full complaint and accompanying court documents: