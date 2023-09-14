General pushes awards for airmen who aided Afghanistan withdrawal

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A four-star general is pushing for airmen who helped with the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan to receive presidential citations, according to multiple reports.

According to Air Force Times, Gen. Mike Minihan, the head of Air Mobility Command, wants to nominate Air Force units and service members who aided in the withdrawal.

Due to the nature of the mission, however, there are questions about the chain of command and how the Presidential Unit Citation — the nation’s highest unit award — would be awarded.

According to Military.com, Army, Marine Corps units and portions of 20 other units — including the National Guard — have already been awarded the citation.

President Joe Biden faced criticism during the evacuation as videos and news reports depicted pandemonium and occasional violence outside the airport.

Military officials, including U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, consider the evacuation a success.

“Proudly, that mission included the service of those who took on the responsibility to help evacuate more than 124,000 Afghans during one of the largest, most difficult and most dangerous humanitarian operations in U.S. military history. No other military could have protected so many lives under such challenging circumstances in such a short amount of time,” Austin said, in part, in 2022.

Nearly immediately after the United States’ two-decade war in Afghanistan came to an end, the Taliban once again took control of the country, resuming its crackdown on speech, demonstrations and women’s rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.