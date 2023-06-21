Committee moves to suspend Navy program after drag queen backlash

The Navy has faced criticism for selecting Petty Officer Joshua Kelley, also known as Harpy Daniels, a drag queen and social media star, as their digital ambassador. Kelley says there’s no need to pay the criticism any mind and it’s their job to defend the freedoms of Americans to have their own views. (NewsNation)

(NewsNation) — The House Armed Services Committee passed an amendment Wednesday aiming to suspend the Navy Digital Ambassador Program that featured a drag queen this year in an effort to amp up recruitment efforts.

The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act brought by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., says: “The Secretary of the Navy shall cease all activities of the digital ambassador program of the Office of Information of the Department of the Navy. The Secretary shall notify each individual designated as a digital ambassador of such cessation and that the individual is not authorized to act as a digital ambassador of the Navy.”

This comes as the Navy faced criticism for selecting Petty Officer Joshua Kelley, also known as drag queen and social media star Harpy Daniels, as one of their digital ambassadors in the program that ran from October to March. The move has resulted in backlash from some and praise from others.

Former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, who was part of the team that killed Osama bin Laden, tweeted: “Alright, the U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. Im done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I cant believe I fought for this (expletive).”

Retired Navy Commander Julianna Vida called Kelley’s designation a “critical” campaign to welcome “traditionally excluded segments of our population.”

Some members of Congress, including Banks, claim Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin lied about drag involvement in the military.

At a House Armed Services Committee hearing in March, Austin said “drag shows are not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds.”

“Secretary Austin claimed that the Biden DoD does not support drag shows. If he was testifying honestly then he has an obligation to discipline the officials who decided that sexually explicit content should be featured in the Navy’s Digital Ambassador program,” Banks said in a May statement. “There’s no doubt that Biden appointees are behind the Pentagon’s hard-left turn and Republicans on the Armed Services Committee will continue to question Secretary Austin about the divisive and woke insanity that’s helped drive recruitment to a historic low.”

In a previous interview with NewsNation host Leland Vittert, Kelley said more LGBTQ+ people have reached out seeking recruitment information.

“I’m a huge advocate for what I do, and the service, and for who I am, for the queer community. So, I definitely have seen more people now reach out to get more information now that they’re seeing a more diversified Navy,” Kelley told Vittert.

Kelley’s grandfather and father also served. Kelley believes the military is stronger with diversity.

“As a sailor and someone who I am, I lead my people. It’s more than just diversity. We’re taught our ethics and how to serve with honor, courage and commitment, how to do my job, how to lead my sailors. I’ve been on three deployments myself. I have credit where credit is due,” Kelley said. “I’m proud to serve and I’m proud of the stuff I’ve done within the military, too. I’m more than just a drag queen.”

Kelley continued: “I want to still be me and serve my country.”

The amendment has not yet gone before the entire House of Representatives.

The Army and Air Force have said they will not meet their recruitment goals this year. The Navy is also expecting to fall short.