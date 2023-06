TOPSHOT – This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC. – FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets — including about the Ukraine war. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest made “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.” (Photo by Stefani REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of stealing and releasing classified documents online has been officially indicted by a grand jury.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, according to the Justice Department. He was arrested earlier this year after classified documents, some of which were about the war in Ukraine, were leaked online.

