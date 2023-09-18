Marine Corps orders aviation stand-down after ‘mishaps’

The US Department of the Navy, US Marine Corps, seal hangs on the wall February 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington,DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Marine Corps ordered a two-day pause in aviation operations Monday following a series of “mishaps” over the last six weeks, including a pilot ejection from an F-35 fighter jet that briefly went missing.

The stand-down will be used to discuss aviation safety and best practices, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

“During the safety stand down, aviation commanders will lead discussions with their Marines focusing on the fundamentals of safe flight operations, ground safety, maintenance and flight procedures, and maintaining combat readiness,” the statement read. “This stand down being taken to ensure the service is maintaining operational standardization of combat-ready aircraft with well-prepared pilots and crews.”

On Monday, the military asked for the public’s help in locating a F-35 fighter jet it said went missing after a pilot ejected from it Sunday afternoon in South Carolina.

Based on the missing plane’s location and trajectory, the search for the F-35 Lightning II jet was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, said Senior Master Sgt. Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston. Both lakes are north of North Charleston.

Debris from the jet was found Monday near Williamsburg County near Indiantown, about 85 miles northeast of Charleston, NewsNation affiliate WBTW-TV reported.

The Marine Corps cited the downing as one of three “mishaps” in the last six weeks that prompted the two-day operations stand-down.

“This pause invests time and energy in reinforcing the Marine aviation community’s established policies, practices and procedures in the interests of public safety, protecting our Marines and sailors, and ensuring the Marine Corps remains a ready and highly-trained fighting force,” the Marine Corp said in the statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.