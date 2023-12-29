Is the Marine Corps prepared for unanticipated threats outside of China?

(NewsNation) — Concerns mount about a 2020 plan by the Marine Corps to put most of its resources toward deterring China.

The strategic guidance — Force Design 2030 — put most of the Marines’ resources toward deterring China and scaling back from other parts of the world.

Retired Gen. David Berger introduced the initiative three years ago, eliminating units, divesting tanks and shifting focus to competing with China in the Indo-Pacific.

But as tensions in the Middle East escalate, some Marines are drifting back to the Red Sea.

The Marine Corps used to be known as the nation’s 911 force in response to conflict. Now, the branch is “purpose-built to facilitate sea denial and assured access in support of the fleet and joint operations.”

The drastic course correction has some questioning whether the Marines are prepared for other unanticipated threats in other parts of the world.

“By focusing on operations in the Western Pacific, the Marine Corps has put less emphasis on global requirements, so it is less able to conduct operations in other parts of the world if it were called on to do that in the Middle East, in Europe, in South America — wherever those might occur,” Retired USMCR Col. Mark Cancian said.

He continued, “What the Marine Corps then has ruled out is participation in wars in the Middle East and the kinds of wars it’s fought for the last 40 years.”

The military branch defended its strategy, saying, “The work of redesigning the Marine Corps is threat-informed, concept-based and accountable to a campaign of learning.”

Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Berger, saying he led a historic and transformational effort with “vision and creativity and boldness.”