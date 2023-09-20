Marine killed in training due to negligent discharge: Officials

Flowers and other keepsakes adorn the entrance sign to Camp Pendleton on August 27, 2021 in Oceanside, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A marine who died during a live-fire training event at Camp Pendleton, California, was killed due to negligent discharge, a Navy safety report indicates.

The report says Lance Cpl. Joseph D. Whaley was “fatally injured due to negligent discharge during [a] live-fire small-arms training exercise” on Aug. 17 at Camp Pendleton.

This report, published last month by the Naval Safety Command, outlines deadly incidents in the Marine Corps and Navy over the past 10 years.

The report did not provide the details of the negligent discharge, and it is unknown whether the death was avoidable or if any other service members were involved.

Whaley was four weeks into an entry-level Marine Corps Reconnaissance course under the School of Infantry-West. Whaley was an infantry student.

“The family and loved ones have our deepest condolences as we continue to work with them during this difficult time,” officials said. Whaley’s family was notified the morning after his death.