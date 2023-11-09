Marine investigated for memoir on sexual relationship with recruit

The US Department of the Navy, US Marine Corps, seal hangs on the wall February 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington,DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Marine Corps is investigating an active-duty gunnery sergeant who wrote a self-published book about his involvement with a young potential recruit while working in a recruiting office in Texas, Military.com reported.

Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Champagne, 36, published a book last month describing a “scandalous romantic relationship” with a “young woman” who wanted to join the military.

The book suggests an adult Marine in a position of authority engaged in sexual activities with a potential recruit named “Cosette” who needed parental consent to join the military, indicating she was likely under 18.

A spokesperson for Champagne’s command stated that while he remains on active duty, he no longer serves as a recruiter at Recruiting Station Fort Worth, Texas, pending the investigation. The investigation has been referred to the service’s Western Recruiting Region.

“The kind of conduct that we’re discussing is absolutely not representative of Recruiting Station Fort Worth, 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District or the Marine Corps at large,” Capt. Bryanna Kessler said.

Champagne’s command is in touch with “Cosette’s” family to ensure they understand the justice system is taking action and that she is not at risk of contact with him.

Recruiters play a vital role in enlisting young Americans, many of whom are still in high school, into the military. Pentagon policy strictly forbids recruiters from engaging in romantic or sexual relationships with potential recruits, and laws protect minors from adult sexual advances, with the age of consent varying by state.

While Kessler did not confirm the potential recruit’s age, she stated that the young woman was not recruited into the Marine Corps.

In one book excerpt, Champagne wrote that he was presented with a no-contact order for “Cosette” and her father and informed of an investigation for sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Champagne’s ex-wife and her father said they filed complaints over the past two years with various authorities, alleging a history of abusive behavior, including sexual assault. However, it’s unclear whether these complaints were submitted to the 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District.

Champagne was arrested on sexual assault charges against his ex-wife in March of the previous year, but the district attorney dropped the case. As detailed in his memoir, he had hidden this information from his recruiting school staff.

Champagne’s Kickstarter campaign described his book as a true story of a romantic relationship with a younger woman, with a focus on topics like overcoming suicide, assault and abuse.

Excerpts from the book, reviewed by Military.com, contained objectifying descriptions of “Cosette” and detailed their interactions. Champagne’s Kickstarter campaign mentioned a desire to self-publish to preserve the controversial elements of the story.

Champagne expressed a willingness to risk his military career to protect “Cosette,” emphasizing that their relationship could never be. Military recruiters are required to sign a document acknowledging prohibited activities, which includes personal, intimate, or sexual relationships with recruits.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service did not confirm or deny its involvement in the case, and Marine Corps investigators are also looking into the matter.