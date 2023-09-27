Medal to honor military dogs could soon be a possibility

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 23: National Guard pet a law enforcement dog during a U.S. Capitol tour on January 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to COVID-19, Capitol tours had been restricted since March 13, 2020, but have exclusively been reopened for National Guard members. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A provision added to the House version of the annual defense bill in Congress could soon create a medal to honor military canines.

To be eligible for the new declaration, military dogs would have to perform an exceptionally courageous act, Military Times reported. Canines who are also killed in action would be eligible to receive an award for their bravery in combat, the report said.

The Canine Members of the Armed Forces Act was proposed to Congress by Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who served alongside military dogs during her time with the CIA in Iraq.

“Service dogs are not equipment,” Slotkin told Military Times.

The measure would also reclassify working dogs as canine members of the Armed Forces — not equipment, according to a post by Slotkin.

While the measure has been approved in the House version of the 2024 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act, it has yet to be added to the Senate’s version of the annual defense bill.

According to the report, there are around 1,600 active military dogs around the world, with 77% of them serving in explosive detection capacities.

“It would be awesome to have these dogs awarded as much as the normal service member is awarded for how hard they work,” Petty Officer First Class Chase Leamer, who works alongside a military K-9, told Military Times.