Calls to end military cannabis testing as recruitment falls

(NewsNation) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) has proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would end the military’s prohibition on pot in hopes of boosting recruitment.

Despite its legal status in several states, members of the military — as well as recruits — are banned from using cannabis.

Plus, recruitment numbers are down for several branches of the military for the second year in a row.

“Our military is facing a recruitment and retainment crisis unlike any other time in American history,” Gaetz said in a statement. “I do not believe that prior use of cannabis should exclude Americans from enlisting in the armed forces. We should embrace them for stepping up to serve our country.”

An increasing number of recruits have tested positive for cannabis, including in states where marijuana is legal. Almost 33 percent more recruits tested positive in 2022 compared to 2020, according to The New York Times.

As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, the U.S. government has relaxed guidelines around drug testing, including in the military.

More than 3,400 new military recruits who failed a drug test on their first day were given a grace period to test again in the past five years, according to the Times.

But Allison Jaslow, the CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, said it’s about time that the military got with the times and updated its policy.

Jaslow said she doesn’t believe that recruits should be penalized for use prior to enlisting in the military, especially since medical marijuana is legal in 38 states and Washington D.C., and recreational marijuana is legal in 22 states and D.C.

“I think the sad truth is that service members are being held to a different standard than many of their fellow Americans in states across the country,” she said. “If there’s a service member who lives in or is stationed in Colorado and wants to self-medicate to treat their PTSD or chronic pain, they could still be kicked out of the military if they tested positive for cannabis.”

But while smoking weed is more socially acceptable, critics still question whether it is acceptable for troops to partake in using a substance that impairs their performance.

Jaslow cleared up any confusion, saying, “I don’t think anybody’s suggesting that they get high at work.”

She explained there would be reasonable parameters on when service members could use the particular substance, just like they have for alcohol — troops aren’t allowed to drink while they’re overseas and in a deployment environment.

“We’re dealing with a recruiting crisis right now. And so while the American public has evolved its views on cannabis, why should we be turning away recruits and or kicking out service members when we need every able-bodied volunteer in the military right now?” Jaslow said.

