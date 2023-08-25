Military jet crashes near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

(NewsNation) —Authorities are searching for a pilot after an F/A-18 Hornet jet crashed in a remote area near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California late Thursday night.

The status of the pilot is currently unknown and there was no damage to government property, Capt. Michael Scaccia, a spokesperson for MCAS Miramar told NewsNation.

“Search and rescue actions are ongoing. An investigation has begun. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” Scaccia said.

Mónica Muñoz, media services manager for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, told Nexstar’s KSWB that crews responded to the crash and worked the downed plane fire until 6 a.m. Friday.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.