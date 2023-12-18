Navy offers cash incentives to recruiters

The US Department of the Navy seal hangs on the wall February 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washingto,DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Navy is offering cash incentives to enlisted recruiters as the service tries to make up for recruiting shortfalls.

Recruiters in pay grades E-4 through E-8 are potentially eligible for incentive pay of $500 per month; career force recruiters do not qualify for the extra pay and the incentive is only available in certain locations.

The Navy is not the only branch to struggle with attracting new service members. Across the military, services have faced challenges convincing young Americans to join up.

In response, most branches have made changes in an attempt to attract new recruits. Those include raising the age for enlistment, modifying requirements to join and creating programs designed to help prospective service members get into shape ahead of enlistment.

Branches are also focusing on populations that may not have been the focus of recruitment previously, including women, the LGBTQ community and immigrants. Some branches are also offering bonuses to help recruit and keep service members.

Some have blamed the politicization of the military for the shortfall, while others have pointed to low pay as a reason young Americans are less than eager to serve. Others suggest that young people don’t see a path for the future in military service while some blame a lack of patriotism.