Navy SEALs will begin drug testing all sailors

(NewsNation) — The Navy announced it will be testing all SEALs for performance-enhancing drugs after the death of a recruit in 2022.

Kyle Mullen had completed the initial phase of training known as Hell Week, but died after having to be wheeled out of a medical screening, visibly swollen and coughing up blood. An autopsy showed he died of pneumonia, but also noted he had an enlarged heart.

It was later discovered he had a stash of performance-enhancing drugs, including testosterone and human growth hormone. While his blood and urine weren’t tested for the drugs, two other candidates did test positive.

Investigations following Mullen’s death revealed recruits were turning to drugs in order to pass a training program legendary for being the toughest in the military.

Rear Adm. Keith Davids, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, announced the program, which will test 15% of a unit’s population each month. Unit commanders will also have the option to do a sweep and test all of the SEALs in a given unit.

Sailors will have to provide two samples for urinalysis at a Navy lab and an outside lab. Tests will look for banned substances like anabolic steroids and growth hormones, as well as masking agents used to conceal PEDs.

Sailors who can’t offer a legal justification for any substances will be processed for administrative separation. Initial positive test results will result in removal from the training pipeline or being held back from deployment while an inquiry takes place.

The testing program will offer crave-outs for those prescribed substances like testosterone, which have legitimate medical uses.

Earlier drug-testing policies were hampered because commanders were unable to order blood tests. A more basic screening was used, and results suggested the problem was minimal, with fewer than 1% of candidates testing positive for banned substances since March.