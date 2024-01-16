Search continues for Navy SEALs who went missing near Somalia

(NewsNation) — A search-and-rescue operation is continuing for two U.S. Navy SEALs who went missing during a mission to seize Iranian-made missiles from a boat headed for Houthi fighters in Yemen.

U.S. CENTCOM, which oversees operations in the Middle East, said SEALs operating from the USS Lewis B Puller, supported by helicopters and drones, seized a vessel off the coast of Somalia, south of Yemen. They said it had been illegally transporting weapons parts to the Houthis.

The Pentagon said one of the SEALs fell into the ocean while trying to board the small boat, and the other SEAL — following protocol — jumped in after him to help.

A search for the men is continuing in part because the waters are warm and the Pentagon believes the SEALs could still be alive.

“The Special Operations community has the best training and the best assets to support that training,” former recon Marine Rudy Reyes said Tuesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “As long as they have water and these temperatures in the ocean, they can make it. They are the best swimmers, the best survival swimmers in the world.”

The nighttime raid on the boat was conducted Thursday in international waters off the coast of Somalia, the Pentagon said. Seized items include parts for ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles, as well as “air defense associate components.”

Military officials believe based on preliminary analysis the same weapons have been used by the Houthis in their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Reyes said boarding the small boat was likely a very “difficult mission” for the SEALs.

“You’ve got a moving boat, and then your target is a moving boat. You have moving seas, these operations are conducted under the cover of darkness, everything is wet. We have no idea how long the transit was … to their target vehicle. They could be out there for hours,” Reyes said. “There’s lots of moving parts. There’s fatigue involved, as well.”

As the SEALs were boarding the target boat in rough seas, around 8 p.m. local time, one SEAL got knocked off by high waves and a teammate went in after him. Both are missing.

U.S. CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a news release Tuesday there is an “exhaustive search” underway to locate them.

“We pray for the best and we prepare for the worst. However, these men are extremely competent in maritime operations,” Reyes said. “I still believe that these men have a shot at being alive, and with the grit and the determination of the American fighting man, I have to believe that.”

NewsNation digital producer Taylor Delandro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.