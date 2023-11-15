Navy ship shoots down drone from Yemen in the Red Sea

(NewsNation) — A United States Navy ship shot down a drone in the Red Sea that originated from Yemen, Defense Department sources confirmed to NewsNation Wednesday.

The drone, which had been headed for the USS Thomas Hudner, was destroyed, and there were no American casualties nor any damage to the ship, officials said.

Reuters reports this is the second time the United States has brought down projectiles near its warships since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

Another U.S. warship intercepted four cruise missiles and 15 drones launched by the Houthi movement from Yemen last month, according to the outlet.

The Pentagon has warned that Iranian-backed groups like the Houthis are looking to take advantage of the Israel-Hamas war, according to NewsNation partner The Hill.

On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthi leader said his forces would continue its attacks on Israel. Specifically, they said they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

This all comes after the Houthis shot down a U.S. military drone called an MQ-9 Reaper off the coast of Yemen last week.

American troops stationed in the Middle East have seen a number of attacks since the war began. According to the Pentagon, about 56 U.S. personnel have been injured in the attacks in Syria and Iraq, but all have returned to duty.

Reuters contributed to this story.