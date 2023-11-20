Air Force upgrades eye protection amid rise in laser incidents

A B-52 Stratofortress aircrew member participating in a laser eye protection test. Eyewear devices include separate day and night spectacles, ballistics spectacles, and visors designed to integrate with night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Air Force is working to upgrade the protective eyewear for aircrew amid reports of more than 9,000 incidents of laser pointers aimed at aircraft in 2022 alone.

The new eyewear provides better protection from “laser threats” and features laser and ballistic protection capability for the first time, according to the Air Force.

Laser pointers being directed at aircraft are a constant nuisance for pilots, with thousands happening every year. Incidents in 2021 and 2022 both topped 9,000, and at least 5,000 were reported every year since 2016.

“The health of the eye is so important to our pilots,” said Capt. Pete Coats, lead program manager for the Human System’s Division’s Aircrew Laser Eye Protection Program. “The consequences of getting lasered without having proper protection could not only prevent the pilot from flying and landing an aircraft safely, but it could also cost them their career. So, our goal is to ensure the right eyewear is available to everyone.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), high-powered lasers can temporarily incapacitate pilots.

“Laser strikes on aircraft remain a serious threat to aviation safety,” according to the FAA. “Intentionally aiming lasers at aircrafts poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law.”

Someone who knowingly aims a laser at an aircraft within the jurisdiction of the U.S. can face hefty fines and or more than five years in prison.

“The agency takes enforcement action against people who violate Federal Aviation Regulations by shining lasers at aircraft and can impose civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation. The FAA has imposed civil penalties up to $30,800 against people for multiple laser incidents,” according to the FAA.

More than 42,000 pieces of the new eyewear will be available to Air Force units by 2027.