Reported sexual assaults to be tried outside military chain of command: DOD

FILE – The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims’ commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The U.S. military Thursday unveiled a new policy for independent military lawyers to prosecute major crimes — including murder and sexual assault cases — across the armed services, sidelining commanders after years of pressure from Congress.

The change, long resisted by Pentagon leaders, was finally forced by frustrated members of Congress who believed that too often commanders would fail to take victims’ complaints seriously or would try to protect alleged perpetrators in their units.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the new reforms a “landmark change to the U.S. military justice system” that “will significantly strengthen the independent prosecution of sexual assault and other serious criminal offenses.”

“It is the most important reform to our military justice system since the creation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice in 1950,” Austin said in a statement. “This reform aims to help strengthen accountability and increase all of our service members’ trust in the fairness and integrity of the military justice system.”

The new law was fueled by a persistent increase in sexual assaults and harassment across the military. The Air Force, the Marine Corps and the Navy all saw reported sexual assaults go up last year, but a sharp 9% drop in reports from the Army — the largest military service — drove the overall number down. In 2021, reported assaults spiked by 13%.

As of Thursday, the special trial counsels will have sole authority to make prosecution decisions on new cases involving major crimes. Any advice on already existing cases is nonbinding, according to officials.

According to the officials, the Army will have 65 certified trial counsels, the Air Force will have 40, the Marine Corps will have 33 and the Navy will have 24, with 23 attorneys who are not yet certified assisting in the cases.

The lawyers will be scattered around the U.S. and the world.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate The Hill contributed to this report.