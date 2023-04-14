Ex-FBI agent: Latest intel leak ‘different’ from past ones

(NewsNation) — A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman has been arrested in connection with a leak of classified materials, which a former FBI agent believes is different form previous leaks because of the possible motivate.

The materials, which included information about the war in Ukraine, were posted on the chat service app Discord, popular among gamers.

“He wanted to impress his friends,” Scott Augenbaum said of the suspect, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.

Augenbaum joined “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” on Friday to discuss the leak with retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton.

The government has faced questions of why a young, low-ranking service member would have access sensitive material.

“It’s mind-boggling that this is this is actually transpiring,” Newton said. “The fact that this airman is … on distribution of joint worldwide intelligence communication system material … is a systemic breakdown throughout our distribution system, from the Pentagon to the CIA all the way down to this young airman.”

Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of an online private chat group on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games and where Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games and his favorite memes.

The eight-page court affidavit details several steps in the FBI investigation, including an interview Monday with a Discord user familiar with Teixeira’s online posts. The document does not identify the person or say how he or she was located. But the source told the FBI that a username linked to Teixeira began posting what appeared to be classified information roughly in December in an online chat that the user said was meant for the discussion of geopolitical affairs and past and current wars.

This is so different than a lot of the leaks we’ve seen in the past,” Augenbaum said. “We’ve had (Edward) Snowden and (Chelsea) Manning and a lot of others, and what were they doing? They were upset. They wanted to get this information out. Not this kid. What did he want to do? He wanted to impress his friends.”

According to data from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, more than 1.25 million people have a security clearance and access to Top Secret material while more than 1.69 million have access to confidential/secret material, a lower level of clearance.

That adds up to more than 2 million people who are have access to confidential, classified documents.

Newton expects the Defense Department and intelligence community will begin to look at their security protocols to help prevent future leaks.

“I guarantee you Secretary (Lloyd) Austin is really taking a deep dive and a hard review at this, and he doesn’t have a whole lot of time,” Newton said, “because if there are other individuals out there who would be perhaps in a position to do the same thing, that’s very concerning.”

NewsNation writer Stephanie Whiteside and The Associated Press contributed to this report.