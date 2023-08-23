Pentagon review recommends reforms to curb sexual assaults

FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.

(NewsNation) — The U.S. military academies must improve their leadership, stop toxic practices such as hazing and shift behavior training into the classrooms, according to a Pentagon study aimed at addressing an alarming spike in sexual assaults and misconduct.

U.S. officials said the academies must train student leaders better to help their classmates, and upend what has been a disconnect between what the cadets and midshipmen are learning in school and the often negative and unpunished behavior they see by their mentors. The review calls for additional senior officers and enlisted leaders to work with students at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies and provide the expanded training.

The report, which was released Thursday, says that too often, discussions about stress relief, misconduct, social media and other life issues take place after hours or on the weekends. The report recommends that those topics be addressed in classes and graded, to promote their importance.

The study comes on the heels of a Pentagon report released earlier this year that showed a sharp increase in the number of sexual assault reports at military academies in 2021-2022 school year. One in five female students said in an anonymous survey they experienced unwanted sexual contact.

Overall, student-reported assaults at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies jumped 18% compared with the previous year.

In response to the spike, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered on-site evaluations at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, the Air Force Academy in Colorado and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York to assess their climates and recommend reforms. The report released last week identifies both immediate and long-term solutions.

“This is a difficult moment, and it must serve as a turning point for the service academies. … We owe it to all of our cadets and midshipmen, to the troops whom they will lead, and to the American people to make determined progress toward eradicating harmful behaviors and enabling every Service member to contribute their very best each day,” Austin said in a memo to senior Pentagon leadership.

A key finding in the report was that cadets and midshipmen are often given mixed signals about what’s expected and accepted at the academies.

The report points to the Air Force Academy’s longstanding system that treats freshmen differently and badly, promoting hazing and an unhealthy climate. Andra Tharp, the senior prevention adviser for the Pentagon’s force resiliency office, said those students may leave the academy with a poor sense of what good leadership looks like.

“What was striking was that the message was, this is OK here and this is how we treat each other,” Tharp said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t stop once they left their freshman year.”