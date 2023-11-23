Military recruiting shortage concerns voters, poll finds

FILE – The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020. U.S. officials tell The Associated Press the number of reported sexual assaults across the military inched up by about 1% last year, as a sharp decline in Army numbers offset large increases in the other three services. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(NewsNation) — The military’s recruitment struggles are worrying American voters, according to a new poll.

The survey from Rasmussen published Nov. 1 shows three-quarters (76%) of likely U.S. voters are concerned that the troop shortage could affect military readiness.

The military has been dealing with a recruit shortage for the past year across multiple branches. The Navy fell short of its recruitment goal this year by 7,000 sailors, while the Army missed its goal by 10,000.

A Defense Department report published this year shows the number of service members declined last year and is down overall since 2005.

The military has tried various initiatives to boost recruitment, including the Air Force and Space Force raising the maximum enlistment age to 42.

Despite the worries over recruitment, voters in the Rasmussen poll are not convinced a draft is the solution. Only 27% said the United States should have a military draft, while 55% remain opposed.

The Associated Press reported in October that the U.S. has no plans for instituting a draft, despite some internet rumors.