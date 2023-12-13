Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Debates
Watch the full GOP debate
Voter Guide
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Space
Missing
Your Money
Weather
Climate
Top Stories
16-year-old cat survives Tennessee tornado
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Officials identify all victims of deadly Tennessee storm outbreak
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to help tornado victims
Video Icon
Video
Here's how you can help tornado victims in Tennessee
Residents dig out after severe storms kill 6 across central Tennessee
Video Icon
Video
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
‘PTSD can turn into post-traumatic growth’: Author
"Battle Scars": War still weighs heavily on soldiers who served in Iraq
Author: "They felt they fought in a forgotten war"
Reid spent six weeks interviewing Marines in order to tell their stories
Devan Markham
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023 / 09:03 AM CST
Trending on NewsNation
Chinese hackers target US infrastructure: Report
Video Icon
Video
Teen left paralyzed by drunk driver dies at 19
Video Icon
Video
Casey Anthony’s former bodyguard: ‘She was lying her whole life’
Video Icon
Video
‘So fast’: Bear nearly takes out skier in South Lake Tahoe
Video Icon
Video
Social Security recipients will get two checks this December: Why?
Calif. sheriff cracks down on shoplifters, arrests hundreds in week
Video Icon
Video