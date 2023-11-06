Service members in US military declined last year: Report

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – MARCH 14: A view of Department of Defense in Pentagon Arlington-Virginia, United States on March 14, 2023 (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The number of service members in the United States military declined last year, a new report shows.

According to the Defense Department’s 2022 Demographics Profile of the Military Community, a total of 2,077,630 service members were in the active-duty and selected reserve population — a decrease of 58,282 from 2021.

The demographics report, which is available on Military OneSource, found the Air Force (-8.3%), Army (-5.1%), Navy (-5.0%), and Marine Corps (-2.9%) all saw a decrease in members from 2005 through 2022.

Military leaders have been trying to reign in recruiting shortfalls for a while now. NewsNation partner The Hill reports the Army, for instance, missed its recruiting goal by about 10,000 people in fiscal year 2023. This means the service has failed to meet its recruiting goals for two fiscal years in a row.

Officials have been attempting to boost these enlistment numbers in various ways, including a pilot program designed to get army recruits into better physical and academic shape NewsNation reported on last month.

However, even with the overall decline, the percentage of women in the military went up slightly.

In 2022, the percentage of women increased from 17.3% of the active duty force and 21.4% of the selected reserve to 17.5% and 21.6%, respectively. Since 2005, the percentage of active-duty military women has increased by 2.9% and the percentage of women in the selected reserve has risen by 4.4%, according to the Department of Defense.

“The Demographics Profile of the Military Community and research conducted by the Department ensures we have the quality data we need to understand and respond to the ever-changing needs of our service members and their families,” Patricia Montes Barron, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy, said in a statement. “The updated demographic data and trends help the department assess and tailor our policies and programs to best support our Service members and their families.”