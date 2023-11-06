Texas soldier stationed in Qatar killed in ‘non-combat’ incident

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – MARCH 14: A view of Department of Defense in Pentagon Arlington-Virginia, United States on March 14, 2023 (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A soldier stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar has died because of what officials say was “a non-combat related incident,” the Department of Defense said Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Felix A. Berrios, 33, of Houston, died Nov. 3, the Defense Department said, though the agency did not give more details on his cause of death.

Berrios had been assigned to the 25th Signal Battalion, 160th Signal Brigade of the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command.

According to a news release, Berrios had been in Qatar supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, a combined joint task force formed to fight ISIS.

The incident is now under investigation. A spokesperson for NETCOM said more information is not available at this time.