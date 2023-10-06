Retired Army officer says cuts to Special Ops ‘overdue’

  • Ret. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis: ‘This actually makes a lot of sense’
  • The cuts would affect about 3,000 troops
  • ‘No need to send limited resources to places incidental to US security’

Updated:
Military

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation